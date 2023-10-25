Sonam Kapoor sets festive fashion goals in a dazzling Anarkali kurta by Sabyasachi

Bollywood’s fashion icon Sonam Kapoor is once again turning heads with her exceptional style. The actress, known for her fashion-forward choices, can effortlessly carry off any look, whether it’s a casual dress or an elegant sari. Her latest ethnic appearance is no exception and is sure to provide some fashion inspiration for the festive season.

On Tuesday, Sonam treated her fans to a delightful surprise as she took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures. She accompanied the images with the caption, “This Dussehra, may the arrows of Lord Rama guide you to triumph over your inner demons and may the light of righteousness illuminate your path. Embrace the spirit of goodness and celebrate the victory of truth. Happy Dussehra!”

Sonam Kapoor Ethnic Anarkali Kurta By Sabyasachi

For her dazzling ethnic ensemble, Sonam chose a breathtaking anarkali kurta from the renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi. The outfit boasted full sleeves, a form-fitting bodice, and a flared bottom adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She paired the kurta with straight-legged trousers and a matching dupatta adorned with delicate gotta patti work.

To enhance her stunning look, Sonam enlisted the expertise of celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni. The makeup featured nude eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and subtle nude lipstick. Complementing her ethereal appearance, Sonam elegantly styled her luscious locks into soft curls, leaving them cascading in a loose, low ponytail parted down the middle.

Sonam accessorised her ethnic outfit with exquisite Indian jewellery. This included a captivating gold choker necklace, a pair of statement jhumkas, and a striking statement ring adorning her finger.

Sonam’s fashion choices continue to set a benchmark for style and elegance, making her an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts everywhere.