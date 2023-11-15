From Sidharth Malhotra to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood in attendance at the India-New Zealand World Cup semi-finals

Wednesday marked a monumental night in the cricketing world, drawing a constellation of film stars to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium for the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand. Among the notable attendees were Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and John Abraham.

Kiara and Sidharth showcased their fashion synergy, donning coordinated white and blue outfits. Kiara sported a white tank top paired with blue jeans and a matching cap, while Sidharth opted for a white T-shirt, black pants, and a black cap. Seated beside them were Ranbir and businessman Akaash Ambani, both proudly sporting Team India jerseys.

In the star-studded spectacle, Sidharth and Kiara had the company of David Beckham in their row. Radiating joy, Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Khemu were seen cheerful throughout the game. Numerous sources also affirmed that Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan were also present at the event, soaking in the live-action from the stadium.

On the work front, Ranbir anticipates the release of his upcoming film, Animal, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is slated to hit theatres on December 1. On the other hand, Sidharth is gearing up for the delayed release of Dharma Productions' Yodha, now scheduled for the upcoming year. Kiara, last seen in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" alongside Kartik Aaryan, is set to grace the Telugu movie Game Changer.

As the stars gathered to witness the cricketing spectacle, the Wankhede Stadium became a convergence point for both sports and entertainment enthusiasts alike.