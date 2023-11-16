Viral video of Virat Kohli searching for Anushka Sharma during World Cup semi-finals melts hearts

In a heartwarming moment during the India vs New Zealand semifinal match on Wednesday, a video capturing Virat Kohli searching for Anushka Sharma in the dressing room has melted hearts across the internet. Posted on X, the clip shows Virat on the balcony, scanning the upper tier of the stand for Anushka. He leaned and looked up for several moments, trying to spot her. However, Anushka, unaware of Virat's search, remained seated. After some time, unable to find her, Virat walked away.

The user who shared the video commented, “Men in love are something else,” prompting comments like “Major couple goals” and “A man who loves you would go above and beyond for you.” Fans hailed the footage as ‘iconic’ and praised the couple for sticking together through thick and thin.

Wednesday marked a joyous occasion for Virat as he achieved his 50th ODI century at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. In a video, Anushka blew flying kisses to celebrate his milestone. Virat's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, expressed her pride on Instagram, calling it a ‘miracle’ that could only happen to him.

Many celebrities also joined in to cheer for Virat. Arjun Kapoor praised Virat's hard work and talent, calling him a legend. Anupam Kher shared a video of Virat’s century moment, expressing pride. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Athiya Shetty also celebrated the athlete’s remarkable achievement on their social media handles.

Stars such as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, and Ranbir Kapoor were present at the Wankhede Stadium to watch the ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.