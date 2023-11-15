Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shine in stylish outfits at Jay Kotak’s wedding reception

In frame: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the wedding reception of Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the wedding reception of Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya, son of banker and billionaire Uday Kotak recently. The star-studded event, held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, became the talk of the town as the glamorous couple added their charm to the celebrations.

A fan page dedicated to Deepika Padukone shared a captivating snapshot from the reception on X, capturing the radiant couple alongside the newlyweds and their family. Ranveer, exuding style, donned a suave black ensemble, while Deepika looked ethereal in a golden lehenga. The fan page captioned the post, “Deepika and Ranveer at Jay Kotak-Aditi Arya's wedding reception recently.”

Deepika and Ranveer at Jay Kotak - Aditi Arya's wedding reception recently pic.twitter.com/RCwNVX8HIX November 15, 2023

Earlier, images of Deepika and Ranveer attending a wedding had surfaced online, generating excitement among fans. While it wasn't initially confirmed that they attended Jay Kotak's reception, a fan page shared delightful moments, featuring the couple in a video posing with guests. Another clip showcased Ranveer escorting Deepika to the forefront, offering a thumbs-up to the camera as guests captured a memorable selfie.

Adding to the celebratory mood, Deepika and Ranveer marked their fifth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, coinciding with a decade since their first film together, Ram-Leela. The couple took a stroll down memory lane, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie sets. In a heartfelt caption, they expressed, “10 years of Ram Leela - the one that changed our lives forever... in more ways than one!”

The love story of Deepika and Ranveer culminated in a grand wedding in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. Celebrating five years of marital bliss, they shared their wedding video with the public on the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan season 8.