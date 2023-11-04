Ranveer Singh turns DJ at SRK's birthday bash, dedicates ‘Aana Mere Pyar Ko’ song to Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh who is always the life of the party, showed off his DJ skills in a video from Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration. The video clip captured Ranveer in his element, spinning tunes alongside singer Mika and singing along to some of Shah Rukh’s hit songs. In a sweet gesture, he dedicated the song Aana Mere Pyar Ko to his wife, Deepika Padukone, who was grooving to the music with fellow guests.

Ranveer Singh DJ Skills At Shahrukh Khan Birthday Bash

In the video, Ranveer is seen sporting a white shirt, his signature dramatic moustache, and shades while grooving to the music. He had chosen a black suit paired with a white shirt for the occasion. Mika, stood beside him in a black shirt, singing along to Shah Rukh's iconic songs like Lungi Dance from Chennai Express and Chaleya from Jawan.

The highlight of the performance is when Ranveer took on the steps of the song Aana Mere Pyar Ko from Shah Rukh and Suchitra's film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Deepika was seen dancing in front of him with other guests joining in. At one point, Ranveer was spotted making a sweet gesture, holding his ears as the lyrics “chalo ji jo hua jaane do (let bygones be bygones)” play from the song.

Ranveer Singh became the DJ at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash, he was vibing on SRK's songs Zinda Banda & Chaleya from Jawan & Lungi Dance. In the end he dedicated Aana Mere Pyar Ko to Deepika Padukone, it's so sweet. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/Ds5OGm579p — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Fans were quick to shower love on Ranveer for his genuine admiration of Shah Rukh. One fan commented, “Among new generation actors, Ranveer Singh is arguably the best SRK fanboy who never pretends to media about it. Like the guts.” Another remarked, “Pure love and kindness. Love SRK & Ranveer!”

Ranveer and Deepika were among the many friends and colleagues who joined Shah Rukh in celebrating his 58th birthday. The star-studded gathering included celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others

The couple recently graced Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 8, where their wedding video was unveiled five years after their wedding in Italy. Deepika is now set to appear as Shakti Shetty in the upcoming film Singham Again. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, scheduled for release in January.

