Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ glittery Diwali bash in LA [PICS]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought Diwali vibes to the US with a dazzling celebration that lit up social media over the weekend. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka recently shared exclusive inside glimpses from the star-studded bash. Held at Nobu on Sunday, the Diwali bash also featured Joe Jonas joining brother Nick, sister-in-law Priyanka, and a circle of friends.

In one photo, Priyanka, adorned in a wine-coloured velvet blouse paired with a cream and gold lehenga, struck a pose with Nick and their friends. The couple, radiating festive charm, were seen in a group photo with numerous guests from the Diwali festivities. Another snapshot captured Priyanka, Nick, Joe, and friends raising a toast as they gathered for dinner at Nobu. Joe donned a stylish blue ethnic ensemble, marking a public appearance after his split from Sophie Turner.

Initial images from the Diwali bash stirred opinions about Priyanka's outfit and makeup. However, the latest photos were showered with love by fans. One fan expressed, “Priyanka looks stunning; she should do a photo dump,” while another noted, “Everyone looks so good.” Praises continued with comments like, “My favourite couple Priyanka and Nick" and "Priyanka and Nick always stand out, no matter what. Good-looking couple.”

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. The couple shared the joyful news of their baby's arrival via surrogate, emphasising the need for privacy to focus on their family.

Recently, Priyanka made a visit to Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 and was spotted at a grand party celebrating the launch of Jio World Centre. The Diwali celebration in the US added another glittering chapter to the couple's festivities.