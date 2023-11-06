Priyanka Chopra talks about her father's demise, recalls skipping Diwali for work
The actress also revealed that she would forget her mother's birthday but her father's health scare changed everything
Priyanka Chopra, who is now juggling and acing Hollywood and Bollywood both, has put in years of hard work into where her career stands presently. From back-to-back shoots to packed travel diaries, the actress has done it all but in a recent chat, Priyanka revealed that her priorities have changed.
While she continues to give it all for her work, managing her work-life balance is her topmost priority which means spending time with her hubby Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and her little one Malti. In a recent interview with Tiffany Reid for the Marshalls Good Stuff Social event, the actress reflected on her father's health scare and subsequent death and how it changed everything.
Also Read: Malti Marie walks towards Nick Jonas mid-concert, adorable moment goes viral
"I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or I might have missed. How many times I forgot to call her in my 20s? Or how many times I missed Diwali because I am working in Europe and they don’t have Diwali here so it’s fine. I just skipped and missed and didn’t think it was okay till I did," she said.
The actress further added, "Till my dad died and I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him. When he got sick, it was a really big… I think that was a very momentous moment for me where I realised that life is short and we worry about so many trivial things when there are so many big things for us to worry about. I think focusing on that brings you to the ground."
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in neon green sari has Nick Jonas singing ‘so beautiful, so elegant’
Priyanka has often spoken about her bond with her father and she even dedicated a tattoo to him that reads, "Daddy's little girl." On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Love Again opposite Sam Heughan.