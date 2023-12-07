Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's unique marriage proposal on Koffee With Karan

In a candid revelation during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara Advani spilt the beans on the romantic proposal from her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Seated alongside her Govinda Naam Mera co-star Vicky Kaushal, the duo discussed their love lives, with Kiara sharing the delightful details of Sidharth’s proposal.

Recounting the memorable moment, Kiara disclosed that Sidharth chose the picturesque backdrop of Rome for the proposal. With an inkling that the proposal was on the horizon, she had advised Sidharth to seek her parents' approval beforehand.

Describing the setup, Kiara said, “So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin-star restaurant, and his nephew, who was supposed to capture the moment, joined us. I was quite tired from the journey, but he had planned everything. After a candle-lit dinner, we went back. He took me for a walk, and suddenly a violinist emerged from the bushes, playing sweet melodies. His nephew captured our video from the bushes, and Sid went down on one knee, proposing. I was so overwhelmed. Then he started saying the lines from Shershaah. He's like, ‘Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu'’ (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah, and I burst out laughing.”

Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows in February in a fairy-tale wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The celebration continued with receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, where prominent figures like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Juhi Chawla graced the event. The unique proposal and dreamy wedding cemented their love story as a delightful chapter in Bollywood romance.