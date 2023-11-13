Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra celebrate their first Diwali as a married couple in Delhi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple, and the duo shared glimpses of their joyous festivities on social media. Sidharth, known for keeping his private life private, posted a rare photo on Instagram, capturing a moment from their Diwali celebration in Delhi.

In the photo, the couple was seen twinning in elegant white ethnic outfits. Kiara looked resplendent in an all-white salwar suit adorned with intricate embroidery, while Sidharth complemented her in an all-white ensemble comprising a kurta and pyjamas. The picture was taken on the rooftop of their decorated house, illuminated with lights and flowers, capturing the essence of the festival.

Sidharth captioned the Diwali snapshot, “My love With her light.” Kiara also shared a selfie from their Diwali celebration with others at their home.

The couple received warm wishes and compliments from friends and fans. Casting director Mukesh Chabbra commented, “Delhi vibes and bhai bhabhi,” while Rakul Preet Singh showered them with red heart emojis. Fans expressed admiration, with one stating, “Y’all are literally the it couple,” and another noting, “This couple's posts are so cute they can heal trauma and make people believe in true love all over again.”

Before their Diwali celebration in Delhi, Kiara and Sidharth attended Diwali parties in Mumbai. The couple, who tied the knot on February 7 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, has been sharing glimpses of their post-wedding bliss, delighting fans with their adorable moments.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the 2023 Hindi-language spy thriller film, Mission Majnu in which he shared the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force, and the action thriller film Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.