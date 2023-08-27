Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set couple fashion goals as they enjoy a romantic evening out

Popular Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set hearts aflutter as they went out for a delightful dinner date on Saturday night. Various videos and candid images of the pair's outing to a restaurant nestled in the vibrant neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai were shared on social media platforms by paparazzi accounts.

As they stepped out for the evening, Kiara donned a chic and summery white dress coupled with elegant heels, exuding a sophisticated yet relaxed vibe. In contrast, Sidharth sported a navy blue T-shirt with well-fitted denims and stylish sneakers. The couple's attire perfectly complemented each other, showcasing their shared taste and chemistry.

Upon concluding their meal, the duo was seen walking hand in hand, Sidharth and Kiara radiated pure joy, their smiles captivating both the cameras and the hearts of onlookers.

Posing effortlessly for the paparazzo, Sidharth and Kiara conveyed a palpable sense of contentment and togetherness. Their endearing connection was further evident as Sidharth thoughtfully guided Kiara to their awaiting vehicle, where he bid adieu to the photographers with a friendly wave. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding the comments section with praises and well wishes for the couple's unwavering bond.

The evening's affair was the latest chapter in the heartwarming story of Sidharth and Kiara. Their journey together had its origins in the making of the 2021 film Shershaah, which narrates the story of the late Captain Vikram Batra. The film garnered acclaim, clinching the Special Jury Award at the esteemed National Film Awards. In the film, Sidharth portrayed the dual roles of Vikram and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara portrayed the role of Vikram's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

On the work front, Sidharth's upcoming projects include the eagerly anticipated film Yodha and his digital debut in the web series Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Meanwhile, Kiara is set to grace the screen in the upcoming Shankar film Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan.

