Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed her mother-in-law during her visit to their Mumbai home 

In a recent interview, actor Kiara Advani opened up on how she impressed her husband Sidharth Malhotra’s mother Rimma Malhotra. The artiste was promoting her latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha, where she was asked about her fondness for pani puri and if she thought the popular Indian street food was overrated. Replying to the same Kiara said that she loves all the varieties of the Indian snack right from puchka to gol gappe. While answering the question, Kiara also revealed that she used the snack to impress her mother-in-law.

Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha movie review: Kiara Advani is the engine of this Kartik Aaryan vehicle

In the interview when asked if she had a panipuri stall at her wedding, the artiste said, “Of course. Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya... I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy (My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is now living with us in Mumbai. On the first day of her visit, I made sure she had homemade pani puri. It impressed her and made her happy).”

Kiara has always spoken fondly about Rimma. She also shared that when her mother-in-law recently visited the couple’s house in Mumbai, Kiara made sure that she had panipuri on her first day in the city.

Also read: Sushmita Sen and daughter Alisah dance their hearts out in front of Eiffel Tower [VIDEO]

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The ceremony was a star-studded but intimate affair and was attended by the likes of Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and Isha Ambani. The couple hosted a reception party in Delhi followed by a party in Mumbai which was attended by their industry friends.