Sushmita Sen and daughter Alisah dance their hearts out in front of  Eiffel Tower [VIDEO]

Actor Sushmita Sen is currently on a European vacation and her latest stop was the beautiful city of Paris. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the artiste shared a fun video of her dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower along with her daughter Alisah Sen. In the caption, Sushmita also shared that Alisah will be heading to a foreign country to pursue higher education.

Also read: Sikandar Kher gives a sneak peek from the sets of Aarya 3

Sushmita captioned the post, “Magical Alisah. My Shona’s first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies… I will forever cherish our dance!!!” She used hashtags such as forever in love, maa (mother), Eiffel Tower, Alisah's bucket list, travel diaries and dance with destiny in the captions.

Reacting to the posts many fans took to the comment section. A fan wrote, “You’re such a doting mom! Over the years, I’ve been following your posts but this one steals the heart, hands down. There is so much beauty and love in raising girls, the kind that brings peace to one’s heart and soul… I have been blessed too and mine never stops to amaze me. Love from Canada!” Another user said, “How blessed are these daughters who would turn into fine woman like their mother! All the love, luck and happiness to the amazing ladies in the making.”

Sushmita is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee Sen (23) and Alisah (13). According to reports, she is often spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl after she opened up about their breakup in 2021.

Also read: Sushmita Sen learns Indian martial arts form, Kalaripayattu, for Aarya 3 [VIDEO]

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming season of her show, Aarya. She will also be playing the role of a transgender activist in the upcoming film Taali.

