From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood celebs grace Ramesh Taurani's star-studded pre-Diwali bash in Mumbai

Mumbai recently witnessed a glamorous pre-Diwali party hosted by Ramesh Taurani. The guest list read like a who’s who of Bollywood, with actors such as Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, stepping out in their ethnic finery. However, the party saw a dazzling late entrance from none other than Salman Khan, who flaunted a bold all-yellow ensemble.

Salman, the iconic ‘Tiger’ of Bollywood, made a striking fashion statement by forgoing the traditional attire. Opting for a yellow shirt paired with distressed jeans, Khan epitomized cool and casual. Cameras captured his beaming smile as he posed for the paparazzi, reminding everyone why he's a true Bollywood superstar.

Also Read: Chef Vikas Khanna gives a sweet new twist to the traditional ladoo

Also Read: Sushmita Sen steps out for Diwali party with former partner Rohman Shawl

Katrina arrived at the party in an exquisite brown traditional ensemble. Her sequined outfit, complemented by her signature makeup and radiant smile, turned heads and made quite the style statement. Minimal jewellery, a bindi, and her untied tresses rounded out her elegant look.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan and others shine in ethnic outfits at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Sidharth, sporting black ethnic attire complete with an embroidered vest, exuded understated charm, while Varun Dhawan donned a striking blue kurta for the occasion. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh donned matching ivory outfits, showcasing their undeniable chemistry. Nushrratt Bharuccha caught everyone's attention in a vibrant pink and orange lehenga adorned with intricate mirrorwork.

The glamorous guest list extended to include Shanaya Kapoor, accompanied by her parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, as well as the evergreen Anil Kapoor, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, director Punit Malhotra, and talented stars like Ishaan Khatter, Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Hegde, Manish Paul, Rohit Saraf, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda.

A fresh face added to the glitz of the party was none other than Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's niece. She graced the event in a striking red lehenga paired with a red velvet crop top, captivating photographers and media with her enchanting presence.

Also read: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosts a star-studded birthday bash for his 58th birthday [PICS]

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, effortlessly commanded attention in a maroon blazer adorned with eye-catching details. Paired with white pants, he posed briefly for the media, and his striking resemblance to his father during his younger days did not go unnoticed.

The pre-Diwali gala witnessed an amalgamation of style, charisma, and star power, setting the stage for an unforgettable festive season in the heart of Bollywood.

