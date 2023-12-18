Veteran actress and Kajol's mother, Tanuja, hospitalised in Mumbai

Veteran actress, Tanuja, best known for roles in films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Mere Jeevan Saathi and more, has reportedly been admitted to the hospital due to age-related ailments. The actress, the mother of Kajol, is under observation after being admitted into the ICU of a private Juhu hospital.

Kajol and other family members are yet to release an official statement to update Tanuja's well-wishers on her health. A source close to a media agency said, “She is under observation and is doing well. There’s nothing to worry about.”

Tanuja turned 80 in September this year. Kajol, Tanisha and Ajay took to their social media handles and wished her on the special occasion. Kajol wrote, “Happy eightieth birthday, mom. I can never thank you enough for everything you’ve taught me by example and still continue to do so today. I love you to bits and pieces… Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom!”

“Happy birthday my Maaaaa! My warrior my devi! The one who showed me that age is just a number and that life is for living on ur own terms ! Here are just a few images that show the many colours that make u You! Generous loving and always ready to take care of everyone!!! Love uuu my earth mother,” Tanisha penned.

Also Read: Kajol nostalgically celebrates 30 years of ‘Baazigar’