Kajol nostalgically celebrates 30 years of ‘Baazigar’; calls the experience, a 'whole lot of firsts’

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Bollywood icon Kajol commemorated the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough film, Baazigar. Reflecting on the milestone, she shared a series of stills from the movie and took a stroll down memory lane, recalling the film as a collection of a “whole lot of firsts.”

Kajol’s post was laced with sentimentality as she reminisced about the early experiences associated with Baazigar. She mentioned it being the first time she collaborated with the legendary Saroj Khan, the first encounter with SRK, and meeting music maestro Anu Malik. At the tender age of 17, Kajol embarked on this cinematic journey, her second film after the debut Bekhudi.

Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s star-studded Diwali bash; Alia Bhatt poses with Neetu Kapoor

The actress expressed gratitude for the special treatment she received from directors Abbas-Mustan, describing it as the indulgence reserved for a favourite child. The post radiated nostalgia, with Kajol acknowledging the joy, laughter, and countless memories shared with co-stars like Shah Rukh, Shilpa, and others.

Fans flooded the comments section with affectionate remarks and fond memories. One fan, captivated by a poster, exclaimed, “The last poster is epic...Died laughing.” Others marvelled at Kajol’s confidence at the age of 17, and many expressed hope for a reunion between Kajol and Shah Rukh on the big screen.

Quoting iconic lines from the film, fans reminisced about the timeless dialogues that still resonate. Lines like “Kabhi kabhi jeetne keliye harna bhi padtha hai aur haar kar jeetne walon ko Baazigar kehthe hai” and “Baazigar O Baazigar” echoed in the comments, reflecting the enduring impact of the movie's dialogues.

Also read: Sushmita Sen attends Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash in a translucent beige sari with Rohman Shawl and Renee Sen

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Baazigar remains a cinematic gem starring Shah Rukh, Shilpa Shetty, and Kajol in lead roles. The film's soul-stirring music, including tracks like Baazigar O Baazigar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata, and Tere Chehre Pe, continues to captivate audiences, making it one of the most iconic collaborations between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.