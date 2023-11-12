Sushmita Sen attends Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash in a translucent beige sari with Rohman Shawl and Renee Sen 

The Diwali season brings not just the warmth of lights but also the possibility of rekindling old flames, as witnessed in the latest appearances of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. The duo, who called it quits in December 2021, seems to have reignited their connection, making a joint entrance at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration.

Sushmita, the former Miss Universe, looked ethereal in a translucent beige sari, reminiscent of her iconic appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 1 alongside Sanjay Dutt. Rohman, sporting a white kurta-pyjama with an unbuttoned Nehru jacket and a small bun, complemented Sushmita's elegance.

The surprise guest was Sushmita's daughter, Renee Sen, who flaunted a transformed look in a ruffled sari paired with a choker necklace. Departing from her usual style, Renee ditched glasses and opted for straightened hair.

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor steal the show in ethnic outfits at Kareena Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali bash

Paparazzi captured the trio posing together, drawing comments from onlookers. This recent public appearance follows their cosy rendezvous at an earlier Diwali party, where the duo held hands and posed affectionately for the cameras. The photographs hinted at a possible reconciliation after Sushmita had confirmed their split in December 2021, emphasising that they remained friends.

Their love story had begun in 2018, initiated through Instagram. Despite their previous separation, the duo now seems to be enjoying each other's company again, marking a surprise turn of events during the festive season.

Also read: 'I had, kind of, stagnated as an actor,' says Sushmita Sen

Amidst these personal developments, Sushmita Sen returns with the third season of Aarya, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The latest season showcases Sushmita's transformative portrayal, evolving from a scared mother to a formidable lioness, earning praise for her commanding performance.

As Diwali illuminates homes, it seems to have lit a spark in Sushmita's personal life as well, adding an unexpected twist to the festival of lights.

