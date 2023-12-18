Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner split after less than a year of dating

Rapper Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have called it quits.

The pair were last spotted together at the Saturday Night Live after-party in October when Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest.

The recording artiste, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio and Kendall first sparked romance rumours in February, when they were spotted joining Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a double date, reports a magazine. At the time, a source shared that friends introduced them after the rapper relocated to Los Angeles. "Kendall recently started hanging out with him," the source said, "She likes him and is having fun."

Reportedly, their romance heated up throughout the spring, as the pair was spotted horseback riding together and cozying up to one another at Coachella. After enjoying a vacation together in Idaho over the summer, a source said, "They definitely seem in love, and super serious."

In September, the former couple made their front-row debut at Milan Fashion Week. The two looked stylish and relaxed as they sat next to one another to watch Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show.

Though the hitmaker expressed that he didn’t want to “clarify anything” regarding his private life, in an earlier interview, he did reveal that there is someone in his life who he has tried to improve his English for. Bad Bunny said, “With some people, I speak English – with some specific people. With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”

