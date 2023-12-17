Shreyas Talpade to be discharged from hospital Sunday night or Monday morning, says filmmaker Soham Shah

Actor Shreyas Talpade recently suffered a heart attack post the shoot of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai. The artiste underwent angioplasty and is currently admitted to Bellevue Hospital. In a reassuring interview Shreyas’ friend, filmmaker Soham Shah, shared that the actor is “recovering well” and might be discharged on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Soham, who visited Shreyas in the hospital, expressed relief, stating, “It was a big relief to see Shreyas smiling and talking with me, being back to himself.” He highlighted the crucial role played by Shreyas’ wife, Deepti Shreyas Talpade, in ensuring timely medical attention after the heart attack. Soham commended her presence of mind, saying, “Thanks to his wife Deepti, who had an amazing presence of mind and took the right decisions at the right time.”

Acknowledging the challenging situation of reaching the hospital amidst traffic, Soham mentioned, “Thank God he's recovering well, and everyone's best wishes are with him.” Deepti had earlier shared a statement on Instagram, assuring everyone that Shreyas is in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. She expressed gratitude for the medical team's exceptional care and requested privacy for their family during Shreyas’ recovery.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans and the film industry for Shreyas Talpade's speedy recovery.