Allu Arjun rejects INR 10 crore offer for liquor and pan brand placement in ‘Pushpa’ sequel: Reports

Allu Arjun, the charismatic actor portraying the rugged character Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise and its upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule, remains committed to his principles. Despite the lure of a hefty INR 10 crore offer, Allu has reportedly turned down a brand placement deal from a popular liquor and pan brand for the sequel.

According to reports, the liquor and pan brand approached the makers of Pushpa, proposing a significant sum for brand placement. The deal involved featuring the brand’s logo prominently whenever the protagonist engages in on-screen drinking, smoking, or chewing. Despite the tempting offer, Allu declined, expressing discomfort with promoting such brands. His stance reportedly stems from his reluctance to encourage fans to engage in real-life smoking or drinking.

This isn’t the first instance of the Race Gurram actor rejecting offers related to tobacco and liquor. Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, a tobacco company sought his participation in a TV commercial, offering a substantial amount. However, the actor’s team revealed that he declined the offer due to his personal choice of abstaining from tobacco. Allu has consistently advocated for eco-friendly initiatives, urging fans to plant more trees and gift saplings, particularly during the pandemic.

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, hit screens in December 2021 and received acclaim from both fans and critics. The film narrates the journey of Pushpa, a daily wage worker who evolves into a red sanders smuggler. The sequel, scheduled for an August 2024 release, continues the story, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli.