From Shreyas Talpade to Saif Ali Khan, here is a list of Indian celebrities who survived cardiac arrest 

In the glamorous yet demanding world of entertainment, a concerning trend emerges as celebrities across various age brackets grapple with heart-related issues, shedding light on the significant health pressures within the industry. Here’s a look at some notable personalities who have survived heart attacks at relatively young ages.

Shreyas Talpade

On the night of December 14, actor Shreyas Talpade experienced a cardiac arrest, leading to his admission to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri. At 47, the actor underwent angioplasty and, according to hospital officials, is currently in stable condition, showing positive signs of recovery.

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, at the age of 36, encountered a mild heart attack back in 2007.

Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen faced a heart attack in February at the age of 47. Sharing the news on Instagram, she disclosed undergoing angioplasty with a stent placement.

Remo D'Souza

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, at 45, underwent a heart attack despite having no underlying health issues. He received medical attention at Kokilaben Hospital, undergoing angioplasty.

Sunil Grover

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover suffered a heart attack at 45, undergoing four bypass surgeries in the process.

These instances highlight the importance of addressing health concerns in the entertainment industry, emphasising the need for both physical and mental well-being.