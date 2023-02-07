Coke Studio India returns as Coke Studio Bharat on February 7 

For all music lovers out there, here is some melodious news for your ears: Coke Studio India returns as Coke Studio Bharat after a long hiatus of eight years with rich music and amazing artists from all over the country. Coke Studio Bharat’s season 1 will premiere on February 7, 2023, with Udja as its debut track.

The theme for this season is ‘Apna Sunao’. According to sources, Coke Studio Bharat aims to tell “musical tales from the heart of India” with the “voices of today”. The songs will show the diversity and depth of Indian culture. Coke Studio Bharat will capture unique sounds from all parts of the country to celebrate the roots of India.

This season of Coke Studio Bharat has been curated by the singer-songwriter, composer and director, Ankur Tewari along with poet, lyricist and scriptwriter Kausar Munir and music producer K J Singh. It will feature well-known and novel artists like Amira Gill, Achint, Aditya Gadhvi, Arijit Datta, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ashima Mahajan, Armaan Malik, Bombay Brass, Burrah, Charan Raj, Deveshi Sahgal, Dhruv Vishwanath, Diljit Dosanjh, Donn Bhatt, Hashbass, Jasleen Royal, Kanwar Grewal, Mahan Sehgal, Mansa Pandey, Maithili Thakur & Brothers, Mohammad Muneem, Noor Mohammad, OAFF & Savera, Osho Jain, Prabhdeep, Rashmeet Kaur, Seedhe Maut, Sakur Khan & Sons, Sanjith Hegde, Shillong Chamber Choir and Tajdar Junaid. Regional instruments like Algozha, Chimta, Duff, Rabaab, Sarod, Sarangi and Tumbi will also be used to produce bewitching music.

Coca-Cola has partnered with Universal Music India for Coke Studio Bharat’s launch. Coke Studio provides a global space for artists to showcase their talent. All music enthusiasts can tune into Coke Studio Bharat across all audio OTT platforms like Spotify, Ganna, Wynk Music and others to indulge in the releases of this season.