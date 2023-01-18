Is Coke Studio launching a Tamil platform soon?

On Tuesday, an Instagram handle called Cokestudiotamil posted a teaser with the Coke Studio logo and a Tamil-style tune playing in the background. This led us to speculate whether the popular music program is launching a Tamil platform soon.

The caption for the post read, “A celebration of authenticity and inclusivity, transcending physical borders. Coke Studio is back to bring you the sound, spirit, and soul of India. Crossing borders, a celebration of credibility and content. Coke Studio is back to bring India's music, excitement and life. #CokeStudio #IdhuNammaIsai #Comingsoon #RealMagic”

Many users took to the comment section to react to the post. A user wrote, “OMG! *screams in தமிழ் (Tamil).” Another user commented, “Exciting..” AR Rahman’s daughter and singer Khatija Rahman also shared the teaser on her Instagram stories, tagging the account and writing, “Idhu namma isai (It's our music).”

Coke Studio is an international music franchise which features studio-recorded music performed by established and emerging artists. The programme also has an Indian version (Coke Studio India) which premiered on June 17, 2011, on MTV India.

It showcases a variety of musicians performing live in the studio. Numerous musical genres, including modern hip hop, rock, and pop music, are combined at Coke Studio, including Hindustani, Carnatic, and Indian folk music. The show has had four seasons in India till now.