Vibin festival to take place across seven Indian cities from February 25; Anuv Jain, Farhan Akhtar to perform  

A Pan-India experience, the Vibin’ Festival is an upcoming event created for the Gen-next crowd. With a blend of music, culture, gaming, and fashion, Vibin’ is a celebration of youth. The festival will feature some of the popular performers of India including Anuv Jain, Farhan Akhtar, King, Nucleya, Prateek Kuhad, Sanam, YoYoHoney Singh and many more, as well as a variety of stand-up comedy sensations.

Also read: Grammy 2023 winners list: Beyonce creates history with the most Grammy wins, Ricky Kej wins his third award

Vibin’, the brainchild of TribeVibe, a BookMyShow enterprise which is the one-stop shop for college entertainment, will start on February 25, 2023. A youth festival, by the students and about the students, the Vibin’ festival will take place across seven major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Manipal, Ahmedabad, Kota and Indore.

The festival will have two stages for music and entertainment dedicated to popular genres right from Bollywood to E.D.M. May it be the soulful charm of Anuv Jain, magical melodies from Farhan Akhtar, the new wave swag of King, the thumping tunes of Nucleya, the heart-warming essence of Prateek Kuhad, the sublime allure of Sanam, or the power-packed energy of YoYoHoney Singh, there’s something on offer for everyone at the fest.

Vibin’ will also showcase a tech zone that will include a gaming centre and an engagement arena while also featuring an art and fashion area, with eclectic art installations and scintillating fashion shows on the display. The festival will feature flavourful food spread across cities, through more than 25 stalls and plenty of shopping opportunities from various well-known brands.

Talking about the event, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe said, “Vibin’ is our attempt at creating a fun and vibrant space that is exclusively meant for India’s student and Gen Next community. We wanted to build an immersive experience that the youth of today can identify with and experience to its best. With Anuv Jain, Farhan Akhtar, King, Nucleya, Prateek Kuhad, Sanam, YoYo Honey Singh and so many more exciting names on our roster, Vibin’ is all set to begin this year with a big bang.”

Elaborating on the journey of TribeVibe, Shoven adds, “Since our inception in 2019, we have been pioneers in the college and youth entertainment ecosystem be it TribeVibe pro nights or the Sunburn Campus. Our IPs have built a great platform and brand loyalty for brands to reach out to digitally savvy and first-jobber youth across the country. With several artist tours and other events like Vibin’ in the pipeline, TribeVibe has a long and exciting journey ahead.”

Also read: Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award, says ‘I dedicate this to India’

Through the TribeVibe Campus Program, many students and college ambassadors will be part of Vibin’s crew planning and executing the entire festival.

Passes for Vibin’ will be available on BookMyShow which is the exclusive ticketing partner for the festival, with prices starting at INR 499/-.