Grammy 2023 winners list: Beyonce creates history with the most Grammy wins, Ricky Kej wins his third award

Beyonce not only won Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance but also Best R&B Song for Cuff it

The 2023 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (February 6, IST). The star-studded event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles was attended by Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and many others. A fantastic performance by Bad Bunny that featured dancers dressed in traditional garb and pyrotechnics kicked off the evening. Harry Styles performed his track, As It Was, at the event while the song, Unholy, was performed by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Also read: Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award, says ‘I dedicate this to India’

In addition, the ceremony also paid tributes to three deceased icons: Takeoff, a Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November, Christine McVie, a Fleetwood Mac singer who died in October, and Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October.

Viola Davis became only the third Black woman in history to receive the coveted EGOT status. The Grammys also featured a lineup of musicians to honour hip-hop's 50th anniversary, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

With 32 Grammys, Beyonce surpassed all previous records. She not only won Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance but also Best R&B Song for Cuff it. Conversely, Kendrick Lamar had a number of significant victories for the evening. The first transgender woman to win a Grammy, Kim Petras, made history. Lizzo left with the Record of the Year award. Bengaluru-based musician Ricky Kej won his third Grammy at the event.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Record of the Year

‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA

‘Easy on Me’ — Adele

‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige

‘You and Me on the Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

‘Woman’ — Doja Cat

‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr Morale and The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

‘abcdefu’ — GAYLE

‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ — Taylor Swift

‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles

‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce

‘Easy on Me’ — Adele

‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt (Winner)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

Easy on Me — Adele

Yet To Come — BTS

Woman — Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

As It Was — Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Easy on Me’ — Adele (WINNER)

‘Moscow Mule’ — Bad Bunny

‘Woman’ — Doja Cat

‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA

‘Bam Bam’ — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

‘My Universe’ — Coldplay and BTS

‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ — Post Malone and Doja Cat

‘Unholy’ — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Buble (WINNER)

When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce

‘Rosewood’ — Bonobo

‘Don’t Forget My Love’ — Diplo and Miguel

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

‘Intimidated’ — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

‘On My Knees’ — Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyonce

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rufus Du Sol

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Also read: Chai Met Toast's metaverse performance was fun-filled and soulful

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost

We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth

Kill or Be Killed” — Muse

Degradation Rules — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi

Blackout — Turnstile

Best Instrumental Composition

‘African Tales’ — Paquito D’Rivera

‘El Pais Invisible’ — Miguel Zenon

‘Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues’ — Danilo Perez

‘Refuge’ — Geoffrey Keezer

‘Snapshots’ — Pascal Le Beouf

Best Immersive Studio album

Aguilera — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell, & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing the Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’ — Armand Hutton

‘How Deep Is Your Love’ — Matt Cusson

‘Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)’ — Danny Elfman

‘Minnesota, WI’ — Remy Le Beouf

‘Scrapple from the Apple’ — John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

‘Let it Happen’ — Louis Cole

‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ — Jacob Collier

‘Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying’ — Cecile McLorin Salvant

‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ — Vince Mendoza

‘2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’ — Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

‘Vegas’ — Doja Cat

‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ — Hitkidd and Glorilla

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

‘Beautiful’ — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA

‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems

‘First Class’ — Jack Harlow

‘Die Hard’ — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

‘Big Energy (Live)’ — Latto

Best Rap Song

‘Churchill Downs’ — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems

‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nina Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Ruben Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

Viajante — Fonseca

Dharma+ — Sebastian Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love and Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoria — Gaby Moreno

Los Anos Salvajes — Fito Paez

Motomami — Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina — Chiquis

Un Canto Por Mexico — El Musical

La Reunion (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte

EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solis

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Victor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imagenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino

Encanto — Germaine Franco

No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou

Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques

Old World — Christopher Tin

Best Song Written for Visual Media

‘Be Alive (From King Richard)’ — Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon

‘Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)’ — Taylor Swift

‘Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)’ — Lady Gaga and Bloodpop

‘Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)’ — Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito

‘Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)’ — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

‘Virgo’s Groove’ — Beyonce

‘Over’ — Lucky Daye

‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan

‘Here With Me’ — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

‘Do 4 Love’ — Snoh Aalegra

‘Plastic Off the Sofa’ — Beyonce

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige

‘Keeps On Fallin” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

”Round Midnight’ — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

‘Cuff It’ — Beyonce

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige

‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long

‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan

‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Drones — Terrace Martin

Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Starfruit — Moonchild

Best R&B Album

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only — Adele

Our World — Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalia

Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists

A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ — Arctic Monkeys

‘Certainty’ — Big Thief

‘King’ — Florence + the Machine

‘Chaise Longue’ — Wet Leg

‘Spitting off the Edge of the World’ — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Bjork

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts — Bryan Adam

Old Man” — Beck

Wild Child — The Black Keys

Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile

Crawl! — Idles

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Holiday — Turnstile

Best Country Solo Performance

‘Heartfirst’ — Kelsea Ballerini

‘Something in the Orange’ — Zach Bryan

‘In His Arms’ — Miranda Lambert

‘Circles Around This Town’ — Maren Morris

‘Live Forever’ — Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs.

“Palomino — Miranda Lambert.

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde.

“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris.

“A Beautiful Time” — Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Performance

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

“Life According to Raechel” — Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr John

Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi