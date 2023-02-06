Grammy 2023 winners list: Beyonce creates history with the most Grammy wins, Ricky Kej wins his third award
Viola Davis became only the third Black woman in history to receive the coveted EGOT status
The 2023 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (February 6, IST). The star-studded event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles was attended by Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and many others. A fantastic performance by Bad Bunny that featured dancers dressed in traditional garb and pyrotechnics kicked off the evening. Harry Styles performed his track, As It Was, at the event while the song, Unholy, was performed by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
Also read: Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award, says ‘I dedicate this to India’
In addition, the ceremony also paid tributes to three deceased icons: Takeoff, a Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November, Christine McVie, a Fleetwood Mac singer who died in October, and Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October.
Viola Davis became only the third Black woman in history to receive the coveted EGOT status. The Grammys also featured a lineup of musicians to honour hip-hop's 50th anniversary, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.
With 32 Grammys, Beyonce surpassed all previous records. She not only won Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance but also Best R&B Song for Cuff it. Conversely, Kendrick Lamar had a number of significant victories for the evening. The first transgender woman to win a Grammy, Kim Petras, made history. Lizzo left with the Record of the Year award. Bengaluru-based musician Ricky Kej won his third Grammy at the event.
Check out the full list of winners here:
Record of the Year
‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige
‘You and Me on the Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
‘Woman’ — Doja Cat
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr Morale and The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
‘abcdefu’ — GAYLE
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ — Taylor Swift
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt (Winner)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Music Video
Easy on Me — Adele
Yet To Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele (WINNER)
‘Moscow Mule’ — Bad Bunny
‘Woman’ — Doja Cat
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA
‘Bam Bam’ — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
‘My Universe’ — Coldplay and BTS
‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ — Post Malone and Doja Cat
‘Unholy’ — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Buble (WINNER)
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce
‘Rosewood’ — Bonobo
‘Don’t Forget My Love’ — Diplo and Miguel
‘I’m Good (Blue)’ — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
‘Intimidated’ — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
‘On My Knees’ — Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance — Beyonce
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rufus Du Sol
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin
Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck
Blooz — Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau
Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Also read: Chai Met Toast's metaverse performance was fun-filled and soulful
Best Metal Performance
Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost
We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth
Kill or Be Killed” — Muse
Degradation Rules — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi
Blackout — Turnstile
Best Instrumental Composition
‘African Tales’ — Paquito D’Rivera
‘El Pais Invisible’ — Miguel Zenon
‘Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues’ — Danilo Perez
‘Refuge’ — Geoffrey Keezer
‘Snapshots’ — Pascal Le Beouf
Best Immersive Studio album
Aguilera — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell, & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing the Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’ — Armand Hutton
‘How Deep Is Your Love’ — Matt Cusson
‘Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)’ — Danny Elfman
‘Minnesota, WI’ — Remy Le Beouf
‘Scrapple from the Apple’ — John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
‘Let it Happen’ — Louis Cole
‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ — Jacob Collier
‘Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying’ — Cecile McLorin Salvant
‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ — Vince Mendoza
‘2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’ — Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens
Best Rap Performance
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
‘Vegas’ — Doja Cat
‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ — Hitkidd and Glorilla
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
‘Beautiful’ — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA
‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems
‘First Class’ — Jack Harlow
‘Die Hard’ — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
‘Big Energy (Live)’ — Latto
Best Rap Song
‘Churchill Downs’ — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
Best Rap Album
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nina Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
Pasieros — Ruben Blades and Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
Viajante — Fonseca
Dharma+ — Sebastian Yatra
Best Musica Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love and Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoria — Gaby Moreno
Los Anos Salvajes — Fito Paez
Motomami — Rosalia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
Un Canto Por Mexico — El Musical
La Reunion (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solis
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Victor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imagenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino
Encanto — Germaine Franco
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques
Old World — Christopher Tin
Best Song Written for Visual Media
‘Be Alive (From King Richard)’ — Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon
‘Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)’ — Taylor Swift
‘Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)’ — Lady Gaga and Bloodpop
‘Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)’ — Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito
‘Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)’ — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Comedy Album
The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance
‘Virgo’s Groove’ — Beyonce
‘Over’ — Lucky Daye
‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan
‘Here With Me’ — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
‘Do 4 Love’ — Snoh Aalegra
‘Plastic Off the Sofa’ — Beyonce
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige
‘Keeps On Fallin” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
”Round Midnight’ — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
‘Cuff It’ — Beyonce
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige
‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long
‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan
‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Starfruit — Moonchild
Best R&B Album
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalia
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ — Arctic Monkeys
‘Certainty’ — Big Thief
‘King’ — Florence + the Machine
‘Chaise Longue’ — Wet Leg
‘Spitting off the Edge of the World’ — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Bjork
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Rock Performance
So Happy It Hurts — Bryan Adam
Old Man” — Beck
Wild Child — The Black Keys
Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
Crawl! — Idles
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Holiday — Turnstile
Best Country Solo Performance
‘Heartfirst’ — Kelsea Ballerini
‘Something in the Orange’ — Zach Bryan
‘In His Arms’ — Miranda Lambert
‘Circles Around This Town’ — Maren Morris
‘Live Forever’ — Willie Nelson
Best Country Album
“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs.
“Palomino — Miranda Lambert.
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde.
“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris.
“A Beautiful Time” — Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Performance
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton
“Life According to Raechel” — Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito
“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr John
Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise the Roof — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba — Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi