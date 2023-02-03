'Vinyl' presents tunes of yesterday

After Cassette, a rock concert and CD — ’90s Pop concert, it’s now time for Vinyl! “Our previous music concerts were well received and we were kind of waiting to come out with our next. And finally, Vinyl is here,” says Craig Lobo, who will also be crooning some well-known numbers from the ’50s and ’60s.

Presented by Poochu’s Productions, the concert is set to take the audience on a nostalgic trip with renditions from the good old era.

Prashant Oliver

“Artistes like Frank Sinatra, Connie Francis, Cliff Richard, Neil Diamond, Harry Belafonte, Jimi Hendrix, Tom Jones, Righteous Brothers are legends. We have practiced and prepared a list of songs that we will be singing at the concert, which include Bad Moon Rising, Living Doll, Crazy, Sad Movies, Jamaican Farewell, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, Stupid Cupid, Bye Bye Love, Stand By Me, Unchained Melody, and Young Ones, among many more.

Sangita Santhosham

The concert will have 14 different artistes sing and perform solo as well as in groups, including Freddy Koikaran, Sandeep John, Yohan Chacko, Mark Thomas, Deepa Nambiar, Amrita Fredrick, Prashanth Oliver, Craig Lobo, Deandra Clementine Nicholas, Kumaran Sethuraman, Amson Maurice, Theresa Jeevan, Sneha Sheshadari, Sumitha, Dalia Lazaro and Sanchitha Raghunath. It will also feature the band NoFX, a reputed band who is loved by people and has been in the music industry for about a decade.

Mark Thomas



Rs 200 onwards

February 5. 4 pm and 7 pm (two shows)

Alliance Française of Madras.

