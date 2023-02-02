Arijit Singh live concert, Mystic Music Festival and more: Check out this week's list of things to do in Chennai

In this week's list of things to do over the weekend in Chennai, we have activities from movie releases to Kerala pop-up titled Unsadya experience and more.

Sadya love

February 9 | Anna Salai



Onam might be over but our love for sadya continues. Nair on Fire is visiting Taj Connemara to host a four-day Kerala pop-up called the Unsadya experience. The title is a pun on the words unconventional and sadya, as the spread includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Expect a five to seven-course meal that will transport you to God’s own country—think Travancore’s capital, Alleppey backwaters, and Munnar. Some of the highlights include Pidi Kozhukattai Soup and Banana Blossom Thoran and Thattukada Prawns. INR 2,500++. On till February 12

Sushi party

February 4 | Alwarpet



Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park presents Sushi with a Twist. The dishes will have a unique sushi fusion with ingredients like black quinoa, sweet potato, and edamame. The menu includes creations such as Cappuccino Rolls, California Rolls, and King Uramaki. INR 750 onwards. Till February 24

Italian delights

February 3 | Teynampet



In collaboration with Italian chef Fiammetta Maggio Pereira, Focaccia at Hyatt Regency Chennai brings authentic Genovese and Sicilian home-style food through February. Look forward to dishes like Involtini Di Melanzane (rolls of eggplant with smoked mozzarella baked in tomato sauce base), and Insalata Di Mare (seafood salad with a mix of prawn, squid, and octopus) among other plates. INR 625 upwards. Lunch and dinner. Only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

LOL moments

February 4 | Alwarpet



Following the success of his first show, standup comedian Manoj Prabhakaran is back with his new show, Thinking Out Loud. The show will include hilarious moments from the comedian’s past as well as general life observations. INR 399 onwards. 4 pm and 7 pm. At Medai — The Stage

Arijit Singh in town!

February 4 | Nandanam



Arijit Singh, one of the most famous Bollywood singers, is in the city this weekend. The singer will perform his hits such as Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Phir Le Aya Dil, Duaa, and others. Get ready to tap your feet to his heartfelt romantic ballets. INR 2,000 onwards. 7 pm. At YMCA College of Physical Education grounds

Rhythm divine

February 5 | Guindy

Here’s your chance to forget everything and disappear into the world of music. TCS Ruhaniyat’s Seeking the Divine returns for its 22nd year and it brings alive the living traditions across India. This one-of-a-kind mystic music festival features artistes from Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Egypt, and other countries. The lineup for the event includes Mystic Meera— Mewad to Kutchh to Guruvayur, Baul Songs — Parvathy Baul Qawwali, and Chisti Brothers, among other artistes. INR 500. 6.15 pm. At Madras Race Club.





Way of the warrior

February 4 | PVR

This week’s movie pick is The Woman King directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. This historical action film is about the Agoji, an all-female warrior unit that defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 17th to the 19th centuries. Faced with a new threat, General Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy determined to destroy their way of life. The movie stars Viola Davis. In theatres

Pallu tales

February 3 | Royapettah



Are you looking for handloom saris and kurtas under one roof? Avishya has come to the city following their first retail show in Madurai. The collection will include pure zari kanjivarams, banarasi brocades, grand gadwals, lightweight chanderis and maheshwaris, cotton saris, and more. INR 2,000 onwards.

At The Folly, Amethyst.

