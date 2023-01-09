Aravind SA's comedy show, Margazhi festival, and more: Chennai offers you plenty of fun events this week

This week, in Chennai, we have a Pongal-special edit by Suta Bazaar at Amethyst, Arvind SA's standup comedy show at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall and more. Check out the full list below.



Zakir on fire

January 8 | Chetpet



Indian classical tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain is in town for a show titled Triveni-The Sangam of Music. He will share the stage with Jayanthi Kumaresh on violin and Kala Ramnath on veena. 7 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

Also read: There seems to be a cultural renaissance brewing on a global level": Ustad Zakir Hussain on world music today

Curtains up

January 7 | Muttukadu



Attend Manalmagudi Theatre Land’s Idakini Kathayaaratham, directed by S Murugaboopathy. The play’s plot revolves around the horrific deaths of a million Southeast Asian and Malaysian Tamil refugees during the construction of the Burma Siam Railway also known as the ‘Death Railway’.

6 pm onwards. At DakshinaChitra Museum. Also on January 8.

Pongal couture

January 6 | Royapettah



Suta Bazaar is in town for the first time with an exciting Pongal edit. As part of the ongoing bazaar, look out for special collections of saris, blouses, kurta sets, menswear, and home décor. The brand has designed special chumki-studded and acrylic saris to add extra light to the festive spirit. At Amethyst.

Also read: Roma Narsinghani's statement pieces are now available at Suta Bombay pop-up store in Kala Ghoda





In a Margazhi minute

January 8 | T Nagar



As the Margazhi festival draws to a close, don’t miss the final line-up of performances organised by Bharat Kalachar in collaboration with Agraharam. Famous Carnatic vocalist Padma Shri Sudha Ragunathan will perform well-known compositions like Kandanal Mudhalai and Bharathiyar’s Chinnanchiru Kiliyae. The singer received an award called Sangeetha Kalanidhi by Madras Music Academy in 2013. INR 600 onwards. 10.30 am. At YGP Auditorium.

LOL therapy

January 7 | Chetpet



It’s time for some laughter therapy. Arvind SA is getting ready for a new show titled Arvind SA’s We Need to Talk — India Tour 2023. The comedian will cover his career journey as well as his experiences with a therapist. INR 750 onwards. 7.30 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

Raise the roof

January 7 | Velachery



This week, popular duo Jordindian is all set to entertain fans in Chennai! The YouTube stars Naser Al Azzeh and Vineeth Kumar aka Beep focus mainly on the culture of the Indian youth and the differences between respective cultures. The artistes will perform songs such as Smoke Shisha Play FIFA and Fasting and Furious. INR 799 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Phoenix MarketCity.



Also read: The Chennai International Queer Film Festival, Jordindian's music concert and more: Here are some exciting events Chennai offers you this weekend!



Spy flick

January 6 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre directed by Guy Ritchie. This American spy comedy film revolves around MI6 agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruiting one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt world order. The film stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant. In theatres.

Sound of healing

January 7 | Alwarpet



This performance offers a unique combination of ragas and sound healing. Artiste Vignesh V will play the violin to AR Rahman’s golden raga-based songs with a background of soothing instruments. This will be followed by a beautiful sound healing session by Bala Senthil, one of the pioneers in this field. INR 944. 7 pm. At Medai—The Stage.



Also read: Akshay K Agarwal comes up with first ever metaverse music video with Daisy Shah and Danish Alfaaz