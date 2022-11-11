The Chennai International Queer Film Festival, Jordindian's music concert and more: Here are some exciting events Chennai offers you this weekend!

This week, look forward to Jordindian's music concert with hits like Smoke Shisha Play FIFA, a stand-up comedy performance by Daniel Fernandes, Rajasthani cuisine by Delhi-based chef Dr Parvinder Singh Bali at Trident hotel and more. Take a look at the full list below:

Joy to the world!

November 12 | Nungambakkam



In the run-up to Christmas, The Madras Musical Association and Women’s Christian College proudly present J S Bach’s Magnificat in association with The Madras Musical Association Choir & Orchestra and The Department of Music Choir, Christ University, Bengaluru. The Christmas special will be conducted by Augustine Paul, Andrey Morozov, and Jay Rajendra Raythatha. Also, look out for a special performance by WCC Western Music Club. 6.30 pm. At Women’s Christian College.



Party weekend

November 12 | Velachery



Jordindian is all set to amaze the city! The duo mainly focuses on youth culture in India and the differences between respective cultures. The YouTube stars Naser Al Azzeh and Vineeth Kumar Aka Beep are set to perform songs like Smoke Shisha Play FIFA, Fasting Time, and more. At Phoenix MarketCity. 6.30 pm. INR 499.

Laughter session

November 12 | Alwarpet



Daniel Fernandes has come to town! The stand-up comedian who is well known for his dark and surreal style of comedy is back to perform a new show titled Alive and Vaccinated. At Medai — The stage. 7 pm onwards. INR 499.

Frappé love

November 13 | Adyar



Are you a fan of Frappuccino? Here’s your chance to explore the world of frappés! Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park presents Let’s Frappé, where you can indulge in different flavours. The menu include Peach Cobbler, Mocha, Mango, Nutella, Peanut Butter and more. INR 200. On till November 20.

Rainbow reels

November 11 | Nungambakkam



Organised by Orinam and Goethe-Institut, in collaboration with Nirangal Charitable Trust and SAATHII, The Chennai International Queer Film Festival 2022 kicks off today with 22 films from eight countries. Look forward to films like Zuhur’s Daughters (Germany; 2021) and Blooming on the Asphalt (Brazil; 2022), among many others. Our pick is an entry from India, Oranges in the Winter Sun (2022). On till November 13. ciqff.org

Punjabi delicacies

November 15 | Pazavanthangal



Delhi-based chef Dr Parvinder Singh Bali is in the city to serve authentic Punjabi flavours with dishes like tandoori kukkad, barah kebab, Peshawari chapli kebab, boti pulao, sarson da saag/makki di roti,

rarha gosht and Lahori tangdiya. At Cinnamon, Trident Hotel.On till November 20. INR 2,450.

Movie première

November 11 | PVR

This week’s movie pick is Yashoda. The action-thriller film directed by Hari-Harish tells a story of a young woman named Yashoda (Samantha) who decides to become a surrogate mother in exchange for money. She, then, becomes aware of illegal activities involving surrogate mothers and decides to bring them to justice. The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma. In theatres.

