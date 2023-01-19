Chinese New Year celebration at Taj Coromandel, movie releases and more: Look out for these exciting events in Chennai

This week, we have the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan, China's biggest Spring Festival at Taj Coromandel Chennai, stand-up comedian Praveen Kumar's performance at SoCo The Savera and more.

Spring festival

January 21 | Nungambakkam



Celebrate China’s largest Spring Festival, Chunjié! Chef Lian brings the traditional dishes of Chinese New Year with a flavorful feast paired with Chinese tea. Expect culinary delights such as Hi Hu Lamb Soup, Double Boiled Monkey Head Mushroom Broth and Nanjin Style Salt Duck, among others. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate the flourishing Year of the Rabbit at Golden Dragon, Taj Coromandel. INR 2,250. On till January 29.

Flavours of freedom

January 22 | Mahabalipuram



Are you ready to ring in the pre-Republic Day? The Reef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa is ready to serve a special brunch. The in-house chef has carefully curated dishes from all over India that include Mutter Kela Shammi Kebab, Murgh Lucknowi Biryani, Gulabari Murgh Tikka, and other dishes. INR 2,499 onwards.

Turkish delights

January 20 | RA Puram

Head to Spectra at The Leela Palace Chennai to indulge in a delectable spread of treats from Turkey. From soups to stews, the restaurant offers traditional plates such as Doner, Iskander, Adana, Lahmacun and Kumpir. Also, end this feast with delicacies like Baklava, Halva and Künefe. INR 2,750 ++ per person. For dinner. On till January 28.

SRK is back!

January 26 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. Somewhere in the dystopian Middle East, grand houses that once housed the wealthy are now homes of the city’s most-dangerous criminals. An undercover cop, an ex-convict and others will take down the drug lord who killed his own father. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. In theatres.



Curtains up!

January 21 | Nungambakkam

Are you ready to watch an engaging play? Look out for two short intriguing plays by the Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore and the poet and novelist Omchery Narayana Pillai. The stories are Karna and Kunti and God Gets it Wrong Again, respectively. INR 300 onwards. 7 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.

Nature on your sleeve

January 20 | Thousand Lights



This week, visit Collage to shop for forest and nature-inspired outfits. Suket Dhir’s new Fresco collection features blazers, pant suits and oversized shirts with apsaras and Indian mythology rendered in modern surrealistic nature motifs. Look out for cooler tones for the holiday season, which include turquoise and scarlet hues. INR 12,650 onwards.



ROFL moments

January 21 | George Town



Make the most of your weekend by catching the return of the show, Family Man in Town. Who in the family is the hero? Praveen Kumar discusses some LOL moments, ranging from the challenge of school admissions to the shock of becoming a boring parent. INR 499. 7 pm. At Raja Annamalai Mandram.bookmyshow.com

Word play

January 26 | Velachery



Who doesn’t like a great musical evening? Yogi B, along with Natchatra (Dr Burn and Emcee Jesz), is in town to rock the Tamil rap scene with a performance of global hits like Madai Thiranthu and Indian Girls (Vallavan). Expect a liberal dose of beatboxing, singing and dancing, in addition to rap. INR 799 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Phoenix MarketCity. For more, turn to Page 9.

