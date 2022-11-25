Tamil Nadu food festival, Pink Floyd tribute show, Ramkumar's standup comedy and more. Check out this week's list of events for you to take part in

The list of events and activities in Chennai over the upcoming week includes the Tamil Nadu Food Festival, the Pink Floyd tribute at the Void, a movie release of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and more. Take a look at the full list below:



Southern Spice

November 25 | Mylapore



Treat yourself to spicy, delicious eats at Tamil Nadu Food Festival. Expect dishes on the menu like Nilgiri Khorma, Chintamani Chicken, Pallipalayam Chicken, Seyam, Therakal, and Mandi from Kurinji and Mullai. Also, not to miss are the Mutton Kola, Vaaval Meen, Porippu, Sura Puttu, and Muskot Halwa. 12 pm - 4 pm. At Malgudi, Savera.

Flavours of Kerala

November 25 | Teynampet



Chef Suresh Pillai is in town to serve up your favourite Kerala-style dishes. Enjoy a special five-course set menu featuring plates like Neymeen Nirvana, Kollam Mutton Curry, Vathalappam and more. Also, look out for signature cocktails like Somarasam, Kottuvadi, Gin Jagitha and Cochin Blasters. INR 2,500. On till November 27. At Focaccia, Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Lehenga Love

November 25 | Nungambakkam

It’s the wedding season which means it’s time to shop! Tifara presents a special preview of SVA Sonam and Paras Modi. The new collection titled, Mor aur fuaara is inspired by a gushing fountain and preening peacocks at the Nadesar palace in Varanasi. Look out for ensembles like layered lehenga, pleated saris, and chevron embroidered lehengas among others. INR15,000 onwards. On till November 26.

Floyd Fever

November 26 | Anna Nagar East



Orlando and The Medium Rare band is back with a Pink Floyd Tribute at The Void. Look forward to chartbusters like Wish You Were Here, Another Brick in the Wall, Comfortably Numb and more! 9 pm onwards.

Funnybone

November 26 | Mylapore



To those who are tired of the grind and could do with some LOL, save the date for this standup comedy show. Comedian Ramkumar, who is known for his IT jokes and witty stories, is in town this weekend with his new set, Ramkumar Live, that will have you in splits. INR399. 7 pm. At SoCo, Savera hotel.



Winter wishlist

November 25 | Nungambakkam



Jodhpur-based designer Raghavendra Rathore is finally in town. Since the designer rarely visits the city, he has come up with a spectacular yet minimalist and sophisticated line of winter festive wear that can surely sort out any man’s winter wedding wardrobe woes. He brings a mix of classic looks. Look out for kurtas, sherwanis and bandgalas. INR 8,000 onwards. Also on November 26.

It’s party time!

November 26 | Alwarpet

Unwind this weekend with EDM music. Onderkoffer, an international artiste from Amsterdam, is gearing up to make your weekend unforgettable. Expect remixes of songs like Bella Ciao and Turn Down for What, among others. At Sekhmet.



Movie première

November 25 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Bhediya, a horror comedy directed by Niren Bhatt. The plot follows Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) as he investigates a wolf bite in the Arunachal jungles and notices changes in himself. Bhaskar and his friends seek answers while encountering numerous twists and turns along with some comic relief. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobriyal.

