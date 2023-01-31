We have our first English track in the works: Masala Coffee band on their upcoming projects

With songs as unique as their name under their belt, one of the most popular bands in South India, Masala Coffee has carved a niche for itself in the music scene. Known for their tracks Aadiyillalo and Manitham, and compositions in Solo, Uriyadi and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, the band first became popular after they performed songs like Kaantha, Munbe Vaa and Snehithane on Music Mojo back in 2014.

The band, headed by Varun Sunil, now comprises eight members: Crishna, Aslam, Daya Sankar, Preeth PS, Paul Joseph (Pauly), Amal Sivan and Steve Kottoor. Ahead of their performance in the city, we chat with the band about their upcoming works and more:

Also read: Check out: Masala Coffee has released the EDM version of hit song, Kaantha

What are some of the tracks fan can expect at the show?

Steve: We can’t reveal much, but I can assure you that we have a big surprise planned. (laughs)

Your tracks in Solo and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal received a great response. Are you planning to venture into cinema again in the near future?

Varun: We have signed a Tamil project in which we are composing one track. It’s our first Tamil film since Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The song and the rest of the film have already been shot. Details will be out soon.

What are the other upcoming projects you are working on?

Varun: We have our first English track in the works. We haven’t started the shoot for it yet. We’ll be recording the song on January 29, 30 and 31. A few other songs too will be coming up soon.

Pauly: The track might be in a rock-like genre.

Also read: Masala Coffee on upcoming single, experimenting with their sound and working on film music

We read that you chose the name Masala Coffee because you wanted to highlight the uniqueness that each band member brought into the group. Could you tell us more?

Varun: Yes. Pauly used to be part of a band called 13AD that played classic rock. Now, we are playing folk, folk rock and folk fusion. Preeth used to play heavy metal and rock. Aslam and Crishna come from a filmy background. Everyone has their own flavour. So, when we get together, we bring our strengths together and make it sound like a masala with different elements. (laughs)

How did you put together this band and pick members?

Varun: We didn’t have any criteria. At the end of the day, it’s all about good music, fun and peace. We needed self-satisfaction, that’s all. We now work like a family.

Where do you get inspiration for your music from?

Aslam: I believe there’s a spark in each and every one of us, and it just comes to you. We don’t have to go in search of it; we don’t have one particular source. Inspiration is everywhere.

Masala Coffee performed at Phoenix MarketCity, Chennai on January 29.

praveena@newindianexpress.com

@PraveeParthiban