Popular folk-rock outfit, Masala Coffee has released a reprised version of Kaantha, one of the most popular of their tracks.

"Everyday we see, we hear and we feel things that we are familiar with. Somethings we look forward to and some, not so much. This year, perhaps we've been drowned with moments we don't want to experience again. But history repeats itself. And after every difficult season, comes happiness. We hope this song will bring back a spirit of hope, joy and celebration in us like it did once before. This is, Kaantha, Reprised," the description on their YouTube reads.

The high-octane song's vocals are done by the band's frontman Varun Sunil alongside singers Crishna & Aslam. The track has Arshad Khan on Esraj, Preeth P.S on Acoustic Guitars, David Crimson on Electric Guitars, Krishnaraj on Violin, Paul Joseph on Bass Guitar, Daya Sankar on Drums, Steve Kottoor on Keyboards and Varun Sunil on Percussion.

The song, that comes with an animated video (created by Spacemarley & Ceejay Achu) depicting the festivities around Thrissur Pooram, is part of their 13-track album, Ektara.

Watch: