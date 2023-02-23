American boy band Backstreet Boys to perform in India after a 13-year-long hiatus

Popular American band Backstreet Boys will be performing in India after a gap of 13 years as a part of their DNA World tour. The 90s boy band last performed in Delhi back in 2010. According to t sources, the Backstreet Boys concert will take place in Mumbai, followed by Delhi in May. The artistes are renowned for their tracks including Everybody, I Want It That Way, As Long As You Love Me, Quit Playing Games, and Straight Through My Heart, among others

Also read: Achyuth Jaigopal: When Chai Met Toast may perform a new song at the upcoming 'fun' set

The Mumbai concert will be held at Jio World Gardens and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will serve as the venue for their Delhi performance, on May 4 and 5 respectively. The band which was formed in 1993 consists of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson. They will be celebrating 30 years of musical journey this year.

Reports state that the band will perform hits like I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), and As Long As You Love Me, as well as more recent hits from their album DNA, including Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Chances, and No Place, among others. The tour will honour the band's history of flawless choreography and harmony-laden vocal prowess.

Also read: Tanishk to compose and sing his first ever Indie pop single Taare

The eagerly anticipated concert registrations are now open on BookMyShow, according to a press release. The DNA World Tour's second part, which started in 2019, will begin on May 1 in Egypt and go to countries like India, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and South Africa.