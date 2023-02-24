Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to perform live music concert in Hyderabad

Gear up for one of the most awaited events in the City Of Pearls as music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is coming to perform a grand live concert at Gachibowli on the 25th and 26th of February. On 25th February, a tribute concert will take place to spotlight the legendary composer’s illustrious career and invaluable contribution to the music world. It will have an impressive line-up of performances by music directors like Anup Rubens, and Vishal Chandrasekhar, renowned bands of Hyderabad, and noted singers.

On 26th February, Ilaiyaraaja will perform live with an ensemble cast of 80 musicians on stage. The magnanimous event is expected to have a footfall of over 20,000 attendees with attendees like minister KT Rama Rao and South superstar Chiranjeevi. Ahead of the performances, stars from all walks of life have shown their anticipation.

Superstar Chiranjeevi said, “It's a great opportunity to be on stage with maestro Ilaiyaraaja to felicitate and be part of paying tribute to him. He has been the music director for many of my movies and the music were super-duper hits. I thoroughly respect our association.”

Akkineni Nagarjuna mentioned, “I feel so honoured as many of my musical hits are from Ilaiyaraaja, and my movie Geetanjali’s music went ahead to become one of the biggest hits in his music."

Illiyaraja’s music concert is one of the rare and unmissable ones as the 79-year-old does not perform live concerts that frequently now. The show will be a sublime reminder of the artist's prolific legacy spanning 45 years. His vast repertoire includes over 20,000 concerts, 7000 song compositions and film scores for about 1000 films some of which include Annai Oru Aalayam, Moodu Pani, Sadma and more.

Also Read: Hyderabad-based chef opens up about being a sweet-tooth, shares winsome recipe

From February 25-26. At Gachibowli Stadium.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada