Surer Dharma collaborates with 18 vocalists

Music has no religion, no caste. And this is exactly what Surer Dharma has to convey. Based on this idea, a new Bengali song, written by Arindam Roy and composed by Anurag Chattopadhyay, has been released. The song speaks of a universal peace that transcends all religious cultural divides and divisions.

The arrangement of this song is designed by Suvojit (Tubai) Roy, with 18 vocalists of Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 2020-21 singing it. Singers Krishnakali Saha, Niharika Nath, Rahul Sinha, Raktim Chowdhury, Sayantan Adhikary, Sonali Banerjee, Anurag Chatterjee, Tamojit Bose, Jyoti Sharma, Samadipta Mukherjee, Arpita Chakraborty, Amit Talukdar, Soumyadeep Sarkar, Arkadeep Mishra, Debrup Raha, Bidipta Chakraborty, Aditi Chakraborty, and Avishek Natta have lent their voice in this song.

Lyricist Arindam Roy said, "It wasn't very easy to bring together all the artists to create the song. I always want to promote newer generations of talent, to encourage them, and that's what made us think about this song. I believe that we who are people of this cultural industry can never be disturbed by religious divide."

In this song, the artists have sung together and some of them have also played musical instruments. The piano is played by Sonali Banerjee and Anurag Chatterjee with guitars by Avishek Natta, Rahul Sinha and Tamojit Bose. The string section is designed by Arkdeep Mishra.

The song is available on Zee Music Bangla’s YouTube page.

