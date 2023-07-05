Renowned rock singer Robin Tamang passes away

Popular Nepali singer and actor Robin Tamang passed away at the age of 60 at his residence at Budhanilakantha on Tuesday evening, informed his sister Bhagawati Tamang. The local police at the Budhanilaknatha Police Circle said that the office received a phone call on Tuesday evening from Robin Tamang’s sister and upon investigation, he was found dead at his house.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed and as per media reports, Tamang’s body has been taken to Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem.

Tamang, who was the vocalist for his band Robin and the Revolution, was born in Singapore, the youngest of five siblings. He had come to Nepal in 1996 and pursued music, establishing himself as a prominent rock artiste.

He was adored by younger fans and is well known for hits like Dam Maro Dam, Keta Keti, Bhool Ma Bhulyo, and Chiso Ashtray. The news of his demise has left his fans as well as his peers from the industry grief-stricken.

One user wrote on Twitter mourned his demise and wrote, “Robin Dai is no more with us. We only met a couple of weeks ago and he'd told us how he's changed his lifestyle because he felt he was getting old. We told him he'd remain forever young. That's how we'll always remember him. Forever young Robin dai.”