This Pune band brings a unique form of music to the city through their original compositions

You rarely come across a band that performs funk music, a genre that is rhythmic and absolutely danceable to. But Pune-based funk band Funkatrix aims at making the genre popular through their music. The band is currently a quartet consisting of Vinay Kaushal (guitar), Shreyas Iyengar (drums), Varun Venkit (percussion) and Abhinav Kumar (bass) and we caught up with them before they stage this weekend.

Vinay Kaushal

“We perform at Windmills on two consecutive days and each performance will be different from the other. One common thing in jazz and other such styles of music is that only a certain amount of work is preset and solo improvisations are a big part of it. Most of our performance is preset but then there is this other side that comes in play. The first performance will be different because we will be performing in a new space and the second performance will give one a more homely feel,” Vinay begins. Some of the songs that the audience can expect include Supercat, which is a song dedicated to Vinay’s cat because its a fun loving cat; The Robots Are Coming, which is a take on electronic artistes and Naked On A Train, a song by Vinay which will be performed in Funkatrix’s unique style.

When asked about how the name of the band was finalised, Vinay shares, “This was before our first performance as a band. I came up to Shreyas and told him that our first performance is going to take place but we still didn’t have a band name in place. We wanted the word ‘funk’ to be there because we specialise

in that genre and suddenly Funkatrix came to mind and we all decided to go ahead with it. We now hope to bring out our first album before the year closes. We are working towards it, so let’s hope for the best.”

INR 499 onwards. July 7 and 8, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.

