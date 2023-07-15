Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej joins PM Modi at the iconic Louvre Museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France for a two-day visit to attend the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the guest of honour. Last night, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron hosted the Indian PM for a state dinner and award-winning musician Ricky Kej joined the prestige list of guests.

He shared the news about attending the dinner day on Twitter and wrote, "Thrilled to be invited by the Hon'ble President of France @EmmanuelMacron & Madame @BrigitteMacrone to the official dinner to honor our Hon'ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi ji. Tonight at the @MuseeLouvre :-) Absolutely amazing for our two Nations."

And now, he has shared photos from the banquet dinner that was hosted at the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris. In one of the clicks, Ricky is posing with the French President and in the other one, which is a selfie, he is all smiles with PM Modi.

Sharing the photos, Ricky tweeted, "Wow! Our Hon'ble Prime minister @narendramodi ji, you constantly make all us Indians proud! Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the @MuseeLouvre hosted by the suave & gracious President of France @EmmanuelMacron. The last leader hosted at the Lovre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honor to be seated with the 2 world leaders and dine with them. The world is indeed in great hands. Bright future ahead."

Speaking of Ricky, he is a three-time Grammy Award winner. He was honoured with a Grammy last year under Best Immersive Audio Album for his work in Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Indulge, he opened up about his upcoming plans and said. "I have several many live concert performances lined up, starting with the G-20 Summit in Bengaluru. I am also collaborating with Stewart Copeland again on a massive new project and I am really excited to start work on that.

