Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej becomes the face of Earth Hour India 2023 [DEETS]

Ricky Kej, who recently made the news after winning his third Grammy Award, has now become the face of Earth Hour India, WWF's flagship global environmental movement. The Bengaluru-based musician has managed to cater to a worldwide audience with his music and has made India proud with his three Grammy wins; making him the perfect choice to drive the campaign.

Also Read: Music composer Ricky Kej shares his thoughts following his third Grammy award

For the unversed, Earth Hour is a 60-minute-long celebration of the planet. Enriching conversations about conserving and preserving the earth are undertaken in this campaign. The idea is to inspire individuals, communities, businesses and organizations to tackle environmental challenges with tangible actions. Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour spreads across more than 190 countries and territories.

This year, Kej will be the Face of Earth Hour India. Talking about the honour, the Indian music composer and environmentalist said, “We can together revitalize the power of the hour for a nature-positive world and inspire and mobilize the collective consciousness of the entire world to give back to the people and planet.”

He further added, “As landmarks and homes across the globe take part in Earth Hour's iconic switch-off, I request everyone to 'switch off' themselves by taking a break from their routine and everyday distractions and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for our planet and nature around us.”

Also Read: Beyonce creates history with the most Grammy wins, Ricky Kej wins his third award

Kej, who is an environmentalist, in an exclusive chat with us, talked about how most of his songs are about “protecting our environment, peaceful coexistence and raising awareness.”

“I work closely with several global not-for-profit organisations and serve as an ambassador for United Nations Refugees, UNICEF, UNCCD, UNESCO-MGIEP, and Earth Day Network. I am excited to continue to collaborate with these amazing entities and to work hard by putting my creativity to make this world a better place for everyone through my music,” he said.