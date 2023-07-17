Ladakh International Music Festival 2023 dates announced, to celebrate art, culture and community

Expect a blend of emphatic and dazzling celebrations of art, culture and community in the heart of the Himalayas. Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF) 2023 is back with laurels as the extravaganza alerts a flamboyant fashion show. Scheduled to be held on August 23 and September 3 at the world’s highest motorable road, Umling La, at 19,022 Ft, the event will also showcase the Ladakh International Fashion Runway. The extraordinary procession will present women leaders from G20 and guest countries, fuelling peace and friendship.

The impending pageant will feature Vanshika Parmar, Guilia Ragazzini, and Lindsey Coffey as Miss Earth, India, Italy and America respectively. Noting how culture can breed fraternal sentiments, Tashi Gyalson, the chairman of LAHDC (Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council) shares, “As unique as the initiative is, it is important to associate local values with worldly decisions. It seeks to bring a strong message to the world to face love, peace and harmony. What an honour and a matter of immense pride for us to host this spectacular event in Ladakh!”

This is a grade up from last year when noteworthy national music bands and artistes came together for the Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF), which glimpsed the composition of the historical Rezangla Anthem, to herald the legacy of Indian Army Officer and recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.