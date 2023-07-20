EXCL: Manj Musik opens up on staying relevant and living up to the RDB legacy

Pop music infused with regional Punjabi tunes is not as new of a concept as young listeners think. RDB, a popular bhangra music group of the early 2000s introduced this musical genre to the Indians, more especially the diaspora audience. Manjeet Singh Ral, better known as Manj Musik, a former member of the band is one to credit for this genre’s popularity to date.

His initial musical influence came from Britain where he used to perform at a local gurudwara. Manj, alongside his brothers, gave us a blend of Western genres with traditional beats and while it was touted as his signature sound even after he pursued a solo career, an interaction with him reveals that there’s a lot more to uncover.

Having worked with top talents like American rapper Snoop Dogg, the High Rated Gabru and Laal Ghaghra hitmaker is currently mentoring two artistes out of the six for Ballantine’s Glassware True Music, a platform that aims to empower young talents and popularise the Indian music scene that goes beyond genre and fame.

We speak to the British-Indian singer-composer about the collaboration, his take on the ever-growing Punjabi pop genre, outliving RDB’s legacy and more...

Punjabi Pop is growing and going global. How do you feel about that?

Amazing. I am so proud and so, so happy because it's about time. Punjabi music has always been there and has always been at the forefront of parties and everything. Now, Punjabi pop music is taking over and going globally with what artistes like AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh are composing.

Your music initially was meant for the diaspora niche. Now it is for a wider audience. What led to this transition?

I remember when we released Sadi Gali everyone just remembered the hook line and nobody had any clue what was happening in the rest of the song but they enjoyed it. Now if you see, people are accepting the Punjabi language and that has been one of the biggest leaps for us as artistes to expand our reach.

Disbanded RDB has left a lasting legacy. As an individual artist, how do you maintain your relevancy?

I think RDB as a band, of course, has a legacy that will always be there and it was something that I knew I would not be able to keep going without my older brother being with me in producing music. But individually I just want to create my own type of sound and my own vibe starting with hip-hop. I think just constantly releasing content and just being fully active through shows, concerts and being on the circuit with travelling – that is the best way of staying relevant today. I believe once you're out of sight, you’re out of mind.

Tracks like Aloo Chaat continue to dominate dance floors. Do you ever feel pressured that all your songs should live up to that hype?

Yes, the pressure is always there. People are always expecting the next big hit and I get so many messages asking “When's the next Aaja Maahi coming out?” “When's the next Sadi Gali coming out?” But the fact is, we can't make another super duper hit like we did before. We can only make the best song right now and that's what I'm doing. But I can’t predict whether it will have the shelf life as RDB songs did.

Your son is fairly new to the music scene. A message you have for him.

He's new and he's eager to move. My main message to him would be to slow down and take it easy. Just take one day at a time, step by step. There's no super potion for being successful in music. You just have to be creative and be patient with the process.

Lastly, tell us what inspired you to partner with Ballantine’s Glassware True Music.

I just love the movement that they're doing. I love the fact that they've actually taken this opportunity to use three artists to mentor younger artists and to help create new artists and new music and content. One thing with my label is I've always tried to push new artists and I've always tried to push new talent and new content so this fit perfectly. I think it will definitely be a big pivot to pushing new talent who are willing to be mentored or listen to other artists.

SHAVA by Nindy Kaur feat Manj Musik is streaming on all major audio and video platforms.

