Masterful stylist of American musical standards Tony Bennet passes away; Elton John, Joe Biden pay condolences

Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards graced a decades-long career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, passed away on Friday. He was 96. Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to the media, saying he passed away in New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

According to sources, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalogue rather than hit records,” which he accomplished through more than 70 albums, garnering 19 Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s. If his singing and public life lacked the emotional drama of Sinatra’s, Bennett appealed with an easy, courtly manner and an uncommonly rich and durable tenor that made him a master of caressing a ballad or brightening an up-tempo number.

Many celebrities and friends of the late singer expressed their grief over Tony’s passing. “So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family.” — Elton John, via Instagram.

"I love being able to take lessons from someone like Tony. And one of the great lessons, I think, is to be strong in the conviction of who you are and strong enough to stay true to that because tastes change, times change. But if you know what you’re doing and you have confidence in that and integrity, the world will find you. — Michael Bublé in an interview.

“His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop. I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious. He was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known.” — Billy Joel, in a statement.'

“Tony Bennett’s life was legendary. And his contributions to the arts in America will endure. Jill and I have been fans of Tony’s music for a long time — not only because of his beautiful voice, but also the joy that he brought to everything he did.” — Joe Biden, in a statement.

“Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and entertainer who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man—Michelle and I will always be honoured that he performed at my inauguration. We’re thinking of his wife Susan, his kids, and everyone who is missing him today.” — Barack Obama, via Twitter.

“Tony Bennett was a consummate artist. All you have to do is listen to any one of his hundreds of recordings to recognize that. Very early on, his music quietly wove itself into the fabric of our lives. His voice felt as familiar and as close as the voices of our loved ones. I know that this was true for millions of people around the world. For Italian Americans who were growing up in the middle of the twentieth century, that familiarity ran even deeper. At a certain point, we started to imagine that Tony would live forever. Of course, he didn’t. Nobody does. But the music? That’s another story.” — Martin Scorsese, in a statement.

“Tony was one of the most splendid people who ever lived. Kind, loving, talented and generous, he never let us down. Sending my love to Susan, Danny and their family and friends. Tony was a true champion.” — Nancy Sinatra, via Twitter.

In 2014, at age 88, Bennett broke his own record as the oldest living performer with a No 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for Cheek to Cheek, his collaboration with Lady Gaga. Three years earlier, he topped the charts with Duets II, featuring such contemporary pop stars as Gaga, Carrie Underwood, and Amy Winehouse in her last studio recording.

For Bennett, one of the few performers to move easily between pop and jazz, such collaborations were part of his crusade to expose young audiences to what he called the Great American Songbook.