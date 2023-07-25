Zak Zorro returns with another froovy and catchy track, Haanji

Singer Zakeer Hussain, who is popularly known as Zak Zorro, is back with one of the most amazing and groovy tracks of the year. Zak, who hails from Dubai, is known for songs like Teri Yaad Mey, Rebel, Dhinchak, Mere Siva Kaun Bey, Jeeta Raha, and Ye Faasla from the album Baby Dil Dena. His latest offering is a sensational and groovy song that is sure to captivate the hearts of his fans and music enthusiasts worldwide.

Titled Haanji, it is a peppy song that embraces the joyous essence of life and cherishes every happy moment. With its unique blend of mesmerising vocals, melody, hook step for dance, and trendy beats, the song is all set to top the charts. The beauty of the song is that it will definitely make the listeners groove to the peppy tune and make them reconnect with the golden moments of life. The song was officially released on July 25 on the official YouTube handle of Zak Zorro. The teaser of the song is being appreciated by the audience a lot.

“Haanji is a perfect addition to any party playlist, or mood-lifting music collection,” says Zak Zorro, and adds, “Haanji urges listeners to appreciate life’s blessings and share joy with those around them. The song is very close to my heart. I like creating music that makes the audience connect to their inner soul and Haanji is one such song which will be on everyone’s mind. I am overwhelmed with the response that is coming my way from my audience.”

The talented medley of sorts has been pulled off by Zak and Icon Art Production. The entire song was shot in Dubai. In the musical video, we can see various dancers across the country grooving to Haanji along with Zak.

From humble beginnings to international fame, Zak has continuously pushed the boundaries of creativity and talent. As the track Haanji continues to garner widespread acclaim, there’s no doubt that Zak Zorro’s music will continue to touch hearts and spread joy wherever it reaches.

So, turn up the volume, groove to the beat, and let the magic of Haanji immerse you in the sheer bliss of life’s most joyful moments.