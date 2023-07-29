Coke Studio 2023 witnesses a never-before-seen collaboration between Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Afroto

Renowned Indian singer and actress, Shreya Ghoshal, recently unveiled a fresh single titled Sunn Beliya as part of the Coke Studio 2023 lineup. In a surprising collaboration, she joins forces with the emerging rapper and songwriter from Alexandria, Afroto, whose innovative approach to melody and beats adds a unique dimension to the track.

Sharing about her brand new collaboration, Shreya said, “I am very excited to have done a global collaboration like this for the first time ever. Creating this beautiful song with the immensely talented artist Afroto from Egypt was truly a unique experience. It’s beautiful to see the confluence of two different cultures, languages, styles happening so seamlessly. Without understanding each other’s words, we connected through our music and emotions. I am eagerly waiting for the world to hear this amazing creation called Sunn Beliya.”

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Shreya Ghoshal is undeniably a modern vocal icon. Her exceptional talent has led her to record an impressive repertoire of over 3000 songs in 20 different languages, earning her numerous accolades, including 4 national film awards, for her remarkable contributions to the Indian music industry.

Shreya Ghoshal



As for Afroto, he emerges as a prominent figure among the young Egyptian hip-hop artists, with a humble start of waitering and beatboxing on the streets of San Stefano before making a remarkable impact in the music world. His explosive rise to fame is evident through his impressive achievements, boasting nearly 150 million views of his work on YouTube and over 100 million streams on various platforms.

Additionally, Afroto's success extends to sold-out headline tours and remarkable collaborations with renowned artists like WizKid, Afrojack and R3HAB. Afroto adds, “Such a wonderful opportunity to get to meet Shreya and collaborate with her on this exciting project. It was super fun and I hope we can do more in the future.”

Afroto

This season, Coke Studio's ‘Real Magic’ philosophy celebrates the power of human connections, emphasising the belief that our diverse perspectives enrich and add intrigue to the world.

Sunn Beliya releases after Who You Are (Real Magic) — this year's Coke Studio anthem by Grammy- award-winning American musician Jon Batiste, featuring NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo and Cat Burns.

This release was succeeded by other captivating tracks such as NewJeans and J.I.D's Zero (J.I.D Remix), Symphony, an Imagine Dragons and the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles version, original compositions by Shae Gill and Evdeki Saat, Zack Tabudlo and Nasty C as well as a fresh rendition of Sam Smith's Perfect.



Sunn Beliya is streaming on Coke Studio’s Youtube and other audio platforms.

