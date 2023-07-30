Cardi B takes swift revenge as concertgoer throws drink at her onstage

After a series of incidents where singers were targeted during their concerts, rapper Cardi B faced a similar situation on Saturday during one of her performances. However, she swiftly took revenge. Videos from the concert showed a person in the audience throwing a drink at Cardi, splashing her in the face. In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the culprit, hitting them squarely.

During the concert, Cardi was singing her hit song Bodak Yellow, adorned in an elegant orange dress as she graced the stage. Despite getting hit with the water, she paused only momentarily while the music continued to play. Recognising the offender responsible for the drink-throwing, she threw her mic at them. Soon after, her security team intervened, apprehending the person and removing them from the audience. Multiple videos of the incident from different angles have been shared online.

Cardi B lanzándole el micrófono a una persona del público por lanzarle agua, es todo lo que está bien, a ver si paran de una vez por todas. pic.twitter.com/r8b7zoayFy July 30, 2023

Singer and songwriter Harry Styles faced a similar incident recently during a concert in Vienna when he was struck with a bouquet of roses. Before that, Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi, and Pink had also experienced concertgoers hurling objects at them during their performances.

Rexha, for instance, was hit in the face by a phone thrown by a member of the crowd while performing in New York City. The impact caused her to fall to the ground and resulted in a cut above her eyebrow requiring stitches.

Kelsea was hit in the face by an object during a show in Boise, Idaho, and Pink had a rather unusual encounter when a fan threw a bag containing their deceased mother's ashes onto her stage. In response to the surprising act, Pink expressed mixed feelings about the incident.

