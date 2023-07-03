Bebe Rexha sports protective glasses at her LA concert, after being hit by a phone during a performance 

American singer Bebe Rexha who was hit near her eye by a phone recently during a concert was seen donning protective glasses during her latest Los Angles concert. On Friday, the musician performed in the city as a part of her Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour.

Rexha had sustained a deep cut near her eye after an over-enthusiastic fan had hurled a phone over her during her performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan. The phone struck Rexha on the left side of her head during the event, causing her to hold her face and fall to the ground. The incident quickly went viral on social media.

Rexha also shared two images of herself on Instagram last Monday showing the cut near her eyebrows. She captioned the pictures with “I'm good.” Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old New Jersey resident, was detained and charged with assault, according to an NYPD statement.

For her visit to Los Angeles on her tour, the singer was photographed wearing a glittering blue top with matching satin trousers and gloves. She added a set of blue safety goggles as an accessory to the overall ensemble. Many people applauded the singer for taking care of herself and wearing the glasses for her safety after a clip of her singing I'm Good went viral on social media.

A fan wrote on social media, “WHAT A QUEEN! still ended tour off strong. that’s a legend.” Another comment read, “She's wearing protective goggles. Smart move!”

Singer Ava Max was attacked on stage by a fan a few days after the incident with Rexha. At her concert in Boise, Idaho, last week, singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a fan who hurled something onto the stage. In response, singer Charlie Puth asked fans to refrain from hurling objects at performers while they are on stage with a post on Twitter.

