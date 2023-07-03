Dhanush, sons tonsure heads at Tirupati temple, fans speculate the new look is for 'D50'

On Sunday, July 3, actor Dhanush and his family visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. He was there with his two sons, Linga and Yatra, and his parents, Kasthuri Raja and Vijaylakshmi. The actor sought the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara and as an offering, shaved his head along with his sons. The photos and videos of them have been going viral.

In the videos and pictures, Dhanush can be seen owning a tonsured look as he walks out of the temple. The Tamil superstar took time out of his busy schedule shooting for Captain Miller to visit the holy grounds. Some other photos and videos also show the actor and his sons engaging in prayer at the temple. After this new look was revealed in the media, fans have begun speculating if the shaved look is for his next project, which has a working title of D50.

The actor was last seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi and is now shooting the last legs of his upcoming film Captain Miller, a period drama set in the pre-independence era and possibly based on real events. The movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Niveditaa Sathish, Shivaraj Kumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Edward Sonnenblick and is set to be the highest-budgeted film Dhanush has done. The actor has also announced a new Hindi project, Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Anand L. Rai. The project is said to be the spinoff of Raanjhanaa, Dhanush and Rai’s previous collaboration.

