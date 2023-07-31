‘I was determined to do justice to SRK's stardom:’ Anirudh on Jawan's track 'Zinda Banda'

The first track from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, Zinda Banda, was released on Monday. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is known for hit songs like Vaathi Coming and Arabic Kuthu. Talking about the track the musician said that this is the first time he is composing for the Badshah of Bollywood, who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs.

The celebratory track, Zinda Banda, comes alive with Anirudh's signature musical brilliance. The song has been choreographed by Shobi, with lyrics penned by the acclaimed Irshad Kamil, The track also showcases the versatile talent of Anirudh, who not only composed the entire album for Jawan but also lent his voice to this energetic dance number. The song encapsulates the spirit of the film, exuding grandness, vibrancy and celebration.

On the topic of the song, Anirudh was quoted as saying, “As the first song of Jawan launched today, 'Zinda Banda' holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It's also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom.”

He added, “Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It's been a challenging and creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of 'Jawan' as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

According to sources, the filming of Zinda Banda spanned five days, and the result is full of grandeur and celebration featuring Shah Rukh's unmatched energy and dance moves, accompanied by over 1000 dancers. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh's infectious beats, promising to get the entire nation grooving along.

The song is now available in Hindi (Zinda Banda), Tamil (Vandha Edam), and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa) on all major music platforms. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.