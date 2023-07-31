Kajol reveals Shah Rukh Khan suffered a frozen shoulder after lifting her for iconic DDLJ poster

The classic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) not only enamoured the audiences with its enchanting love story but also etched its way into cinematic history with an unforgettable poster. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan playfully carrying a smiling Kajol on his shoulder, the poster became an emblem of romance for generations of fans. However, behind the iconic poster lies a tale of Kajol's heartfelt concern for her co-star's well-being, as she revealed in a recent interview.

During the interview, Kajol delved into the creation of the poster. She reminisced about how she was worried for Shah Rukh Khan, who was determined to capture the perfect shot. Kajol said, “One thing that comes to my mind is how I got into that position by the way. Ek toh bechara Shah Rukh kandhe pe uthaake... mujhe itna bura lag raha tha uske liye, itna bura lag raha tha (Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him). I was like, ‘Are you sure you can do this?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am strong.' I was like, ‘Ya, but you have to carry me on your shoulder. Will you be able to?'"

She added that despite her concerns, Shah Rukh reassured her with his characteristic charm and conviction. He managed to carry Kajol with remarkable ease, defying her expectations. She said, “I was really worried about him. I think he took a hit onto his masculinity that ‘How can you say that to me? I am a guy.' He very sweetly carried me and didn't make me feel heavy at all… Later, there was frozen shoulder. Us waqt tha ‘wow’ (that time it was wow).”

The effortless chemistry displayed in the poster resonated deeply with fans, who were captivated by the pair's palpable on-screen connection. The duo has collaborated on several popular films, including Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Dilwale.