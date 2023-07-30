Sanjay Dutt's intense first look from Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' revealed on his 64th Birthday

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently shared a sneak peek of Sanjay Dutt from his upcoming movie Leo, as a special treat on the Bollywood actor's 64th birthday. Headlined by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the film marks Sanjay's debut in Tamil cinema, following his successful venture into Kannada-language cinema with the 2022 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2.

The teaser video shared on Twitter by Lokesh, introduced Sanjay's character, Antony Das. The clip captured Antony's powerful presence, as he navigates through a large gathering, exuding a rugged charm with a grey beard and moustache. Lokesh captioned the post, “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo.”

Meet #AntonyDas

Meet #AntonyDas

A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #Leo pic.twitter.com/UuonlCF3Qa — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 29, 2023

The sneak peek received an overwhelming response with fans praising Sanjay's intense look and expressing excitement for the face-off between him and Vijay in the film. Sanjay called the teaser a glimpse of the epic journey that lies ahead and thanked the film's team for unveiling his first look on his birthday.

Leo boasts an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film's first poster was revealed last month on Vijay's 49th birthday, and the movie's first song, Naa Ready, was also released.

Anirudh Ravichander, renowned for his work in Lokesh's earlier films Master and Vikram, has composed the soundtrack for Leo. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar, the film promises to be an epic cinematic journey with a power-packed star cast.